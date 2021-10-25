Top tips to get tickets to the World Series games in Atlanta

General sale tickets through the Braves website will be go on sale on Tuesday, tickets through secondary websites available right now.

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Braves make their way to the World Series, many fans are looking to tag along.

Early Monday, a select group of fans was able to be the first to get their hands on tickets to the Atlanta games. Later that afternoon, Braves officials confirmed those tickets had sold out.

Tickets in the general public sale will go on sale online on the Braves official website starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. Staff said tickets will start at $350 for standing room only. Braves insiders said the tickets on Monday ranged in price from $500 to $1,000 apiece.

Braves staff said an online strategy will be important to securing a seat. They suggest logging on to the website early and getting in virtual line about 10 minutes prior to 10 a.m. They also said to make sure you leave the browser open until your purchase is confirmed.

If those tickets sell out, you can still get them on secondary sites like Stubhub which has about 2,000 tickets currently available for the Friday and Saturday night games.

“We have seen the average price ticket for Game 3 being sold at $1,600, so it’s certainly a hot ticket - and even gets a little bit hotter going into Game 4," explains Head of Partnerships & Business Development at StubHub Adam Budelli.

StubHub is offering fans tips to avoid ticket scams ahead of the big game: