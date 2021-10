Young tweeted his excitement

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young is cheering on the Braves Sunday night at Truist Park.

The team is playing Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. So far, the Braves lead by 1 in the series.

Young tweeted Saturday that he was heading to Game 2 to cheer them on before the Braves head to Los Angeles for the next two-- potentially three games of the series before coming back to Atlanta.