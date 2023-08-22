Here's how Braves fans can beat the heat at Truist Park

All fans that enter the park for the Mets series will get a keepsake in an effort to fan away the heat.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It's going to be another hot week in Atlanta and the Braves want to make sure fans stay cool at Truist Park.

As parts of north Georgia are under heat advisories, Truist Park officials are making sure baseball fans can withstand the rising temperatures while cheering on the Braves. Temperatures will climb throughout the week into the upper 90s, edging close to triple-digit temps. The heat is rolling in at the same time the Braves take on the Mets in a three-game series.

For the final two games on Tuesday and Wednesday, Truist Park will allow baseball fans to bring one sealed plastic bottle of water, a bag of food and one bottle of non-aerosol sunscreen per game ticket. People that enter the stadium will also be able to rep the Braves with fans that read "I'm a Braves Fan."

The Braves have placed large fans outside of the Chop House Gate to help with the heat. Fans can also find cooling stations inside the park at the first and third base elevator lobbies on the lower level. Battery-operated, handheld fans and misters are also allowed.

Umbrellas are permitted as long as they don't block a view of the game for others, according to Truist Park officials. Fans are encouraged to wear caps to help block the sun.

The below ice-water stations will be set up and in place throughout the homestand:

Left Field Gate



Chop House Gate



Right Field Gate



1st Base Gate



3rd Base Gate



Sandlot



1st Base LL Premium Lobby



3rd Base LL Premium Lobby



Jim Beam Lounge (ticket specific)



Chippers Corner (ticket specific)



Outside of Wahlburgers in The Battery Atlanta



Delta Wing (Outside 3rd Base Gate)