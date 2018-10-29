ATLANTA–The Braves have already found a consensus home with the betting-line experts, in terms of claiming a championship next year.

On Tuesday, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook and VegasInsider.com released its current odds for collecting a World Series title in 2019; and with both listings, Atlanta posted the seventh-best odds of championship glory.

For Westgate Superbook, an Atlanta-title wager yields a 12-1 bet.

For VegasInsider.com, a similar wager for the Braves calls for a 14-1 price point.

In other words, a simple $100 wager on the Braves winning the title in 2019 ... would yield a payout of $1,200 or $1,400–depending on your sportsbook preference.

Within this consensus theme, the six teams ranked above the Braves are consistent with both listings: Red Sox (defending world champs), Astros, Yankees, Cubs, Indians and Dodgers.

And among the National League East clubs, the order of preference has no variation with both gambling entities: Braves, Nationals, Phillies, Mets and Marlins.

WESTGATE SUPERBOOK WORLD SERIES ODDS FOR 2019

VEGAS INSIDER'S WORLD SERIES ODDS FOR 2019

According to Spotrac, a Web site which monitors payroll activity/commitments for the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, only eight Braves are locked into veteran salaries for 2019, accounting for roughly $58 million.

And then throw in another $20 million for Atlanta's deep corps of pre-arbitration players at the major-league level–young stars like Ronald Acuna Jr (the presumptive NL Rookie of the Year)., Ozzie Albeis, Johan Camargo and Mike Foltynewicz..

As such, the Braves (90-72 this season ... NL East champs) should have plenty of financial flexibility this offseason, in terms of chasing premium free agents or leveraging major trades for under-contract talent with other teams.

© 2018 WXIA