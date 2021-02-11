Watch | Fans react to Braves World Series win

The Braves are World Series champions for the first time in 26 years

ATLANTA — They did it!

The Braves are World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, finishing off the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-0.

It was a glorious coronation of a game for the champion - yes, the champion! - Atlanta Braves.

Jorge Soler hit an early three-run home run, Dansby Swanson added two more with another homer two innings later, and Freddie Freeman later put the icing on the cake with an RBI-double and solo home run to account for the final two runs.