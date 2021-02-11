Watch | Fans react to Braves World Series win

ATLANTA — They did it!
The Braves are World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, finishing off the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-0.
It was a glorious coronation of a game for the champion - yes, the champion! - Atlanta Braves.
Jorge Soler hit an early three-run home run, Dansby Swanson added two more with another homer two innings later, and Freddie Freeman later put the icing on the cake with an RBI-double and solo home run to account for the final two runs.
Fans erupted into applause and took to their feet at the news that their beloved team were now world champions.