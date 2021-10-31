WATCH | Someone parachuted into the Braves' stadium at Game 5 of the World Series

If you missed it, you can watch it here.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series, with a chance to clinch the series and bring home the team's first title in 26 years.

During the pregame activities, Georgia's own Lauren Alaina sang the National Anthem. As she sang, someone parachuted into Truist Park with an American Flag.

If you missed the moment, 11Alive's Maria Martin has you covered. You can watch it below.

The Braves are looking to make history in more than one way Sunday night in Game 5. Click here for all of the updates.