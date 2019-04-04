ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are giving fans the chance to participate in a heartfelt, larger-than-life moment involving legendary skipper Bobby Cox.

Beginning today and running through Sunday, SunTrust Park visitors will be able to sign one of three Get Well Cards for Cox, who suffered a stroke on Tuesday night.

Each card will stand 4 feet high and 3 feet wide, allowing a large number of Cox well-wishers to express sympathies/good thoughts for the Hall of Fame manager, who piloted the Braves through their dynastic run of 14 division titles, five National League pennants and one World Series championship from 1991-2005.

The oversized cards will be available at three locales, once the gates for each game (versus the Cubs and Marlins) open up:

The Bobby Cox statue located on Battery Avenue by the First Base Gate. Once the game begins, the card will be relocated inside the ballpark across from the Left Field Gate near Section 143.

The Plaza/The Battery Atlanta at the base of the Spanish Steps. After the first pitch, the card will be relocated inside the INFINITI Club.

Monument Garden next to the 755 display.

