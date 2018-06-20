All good things must come to an end.

On Wednesday, Braves fell to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, 5-4. The defeat marked an end to Atlanta's modest winning streak of three games.

It also represented the club's first Canada-based setback in some time, dating back to 2015.

So, what to make of the Braves' matinee loss to the Jays? Honestly, there's not much to lament here.

**Pitcher Anibal Sanchez (seven strikeouts) surrendered four earned runs and seven hits over five innings. However, it was a decent outing for a No. 5 starter who has averaged six innings and six-plus strikeouts during the month of June.

In other words, Sanchez has adequately bridged the time gap between Memorial Day ... and the arrival of the next premium pitcher from the Braves' rich talent pipeline (perhaps July).

**Kurt Suzuki's one homer, two hits and two RBI was a strong indicator of his full recovery from Sunday's nasty-looking injury against the Padres, when he got clubbed in the head from a Padres backswing, while handling the catching duties behind home plate.

Kurt Suzuki's home run in second makes 26 in one-plus season with #Braves, hitting one every 18.3 at-bats.



In his previous five seasons, he hit 27 home runs. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/XXdku1u3Xr — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 20, 2018

**Atlanta refused to go down easily on this day, scoring two runs in the ninth inning and threatening for more in the game's final at-bat.

But alas, Johan Camargo's flyout to centerfield denied the Braves (43-30 overall) the chance to extend their National League East lead to four games.

For those with short memories, the 24-year-old Camargo was an absolute beast from the 9-hole on Tuesday, erupting for one grand slam, two runs, four hits and five RBI.

**The Braves stealthily boast a 14-9 record since rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with an injury (knee, back).

In that subsequent span, Atlanta has increased its divisional advantage a full three games.

Why are we mentioning this? Because Acuna (minor league rehab stint) may be back with the Braves this weekend.

The same likely holds true for pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, who's slated to start against the Orioles on Sunday.

**Speaking of which ... with the Canada trip now wrapped, Atlanta can look forward to a six-game home stretch against two bottom-feeding clubs–Baltimore (20-51) and Cincinnati (27-45).

With the Braves nearly at full strength, a 5-1 home stand could be a reasonable expectation.

© 2018 WXIA