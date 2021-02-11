Here's how much money the teams in the World Series could each take home

Major League Baseball doesn't often specifically reveal this information, but back in 2018 they did.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves pulled off what before the playoffs seemed unthinkable - they marched through the Brewers, Dodgers and Astros and won the whole dang thing.

Which raises the question - what do they actually get paid in bonus money from winning the World Series?

Major League Baseball doesn't often specifically reveal this information, but back in 2018 they did.

That info gives us a little view into what the Braves could potentially bring home after winning the 2021 World Series.

That year, a full postseason share for the champion Red Sox wound up being $416,837.72, while the losing Dodgers each got a share of $262,027.49.

The full players' pool was just shy of $32 million for the Red Sox, which brings us to how things get divided.

One of the variables is that the players have to determine is how many shares to divide up. They get 25 full shares from MLB, but often vote as a team to give more people full or partial shares - sometimes clubhouse workers or other team employees, sometimes players who were with the team but didn't make the postseason roster.

In 2018 the Red Sox decided to divide their total pool money into 66 full shares and 10 partial shares, which is, obviously, a lot more than the 25 guys who were still on the team by the time they won the World Series.

Most other teams did something similar. The Braves, for instance, got only $2.8 million for going to the Division Series, and split that among 65 full shares - just north of $40,000 for a full share.

We don't know the full pool amount this year, but it's safe to say it's grown since 2018's $88 million for the league in total. It's also likely the Braves will be doling out quite a few shares again.