Eddie Rosario, Tucker Davidson and the Braves weird streak in Game 2s | 5 things to know for tonight

The Braves have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series after winning the opening contest on Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — After stealing Game 1 in Houston on Tuesday night, the Braves have a chance to go out Wednesday and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2021 World Series.

They also pulled off a 2-0 lead to start the NLCS against the Dodgers - but those games were both at home. If they could snatch another win tonight against the Astros, they'd return home needing to win two of three home games for their first World Series title since 1995.

Needless to say, if they could pull that off, Atlanta would be an insane scene this weekend. Whether they can do it, of course, is another question - the Astros got to the World Series by being one of the few best teams in baseball. They're anything but pushovers.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Braves

: Atlanta Braves What : World Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros

: World Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros When : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Where : Minute Maid Park, Houston

: Minute Maid Park, Houston TV: FOX

With that in mind, here are the keys to Game 2:

Eddie Rosario back in the leadoff spot

Rosario has been one of the biggest stars of the Braves' postseason run, and he'll be leading things off on Wednesday night.

He's been the leadoff man for most of the playoffs, but dropped down in the lineup for Game 1 because manager Brian Snitker prefers to have a left/righty advantage in the leadoff spot - with the Astros using left hander Framber Valdez as their starter Tuesday night, Snitker moved right handed batter Jorge Soler to the top spot.

In Game 2, the Astros are using a righty on the mound, and so lefty Rosario is back atop the lineup.

Here's hoping he can duplicate Soler's leadoff home run in Game 1.

Bad streak broken

With their Game 1 victory, the Braves broke an eight-game losing streak in World Series games.

The team was last in the 1999 World Series - and lost that one to the Yankees in a 4-0 sweep.

Before that, they also played in the 1996 World Series, also against the Yankees. They took a 2-0 series lead before dropping four straight to the Yankees.

That made for eight straight losses.

Now, it's time for a new streak.

New face

There's a bit of mystery for the Braves in the opposing starting pitcher - they've never faced Jose Urquidy. Even players the Braves brought over from American League teams in trades this year - Rosario, Soler - haven't faced him before.

The right-hander is a pretty good pitcher, with a 3.55 ERA spread across three seasons and 147 strikeouts to 34 walks in 177 2/3 career innings.

His only previous playoff start this year, though, was Game 3 outing against the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS in which he didn't even get out of the second inning - getting roughed up for six runs on five hits and two walks while recording just five outs.

The Braves will be hoping to replicate Boston's output tonight.

Deeper bullpen

The loss of Charlie Morton is a terrible one for the Braves. He's one of their best starters, and a massive influence on the club's gritty identity.

In having to replace him on the roster, though, the Braves unintentionally wind up with an extra reliever available they wouldn't have had tonight, should the need arise.

They brought Tucker Davidson onto the roster to fill Morton's place for the rest of the World Series, and where Morton would have been unavailable to pitch tonight after starting Game 1, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker will now have that extra arm in Davidson available to him.

Game 2 good to go

This is a weird one, don't ask us, but: The Braves have a pretty good thing going in Game 2s.

They've won five in a row across the last three postseasons - with victories in Game 2 of the 2021 NLCS (Dodgers), Game 2 of the 2021 NLDS (Brewers), Game 2 of the 2020 NLCS (Dodgers), Game 2 of the 2020 NLDS (Marlins) and Game 2 of the 2019 NLDS (Cardinals).

You have to go back to the 2018 NLDS to find the last time the Braves lost a Game 2.