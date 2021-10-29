World Series updates | Game 3 moments and highlights

The series is currently tied 1-1.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Houston Astros once again for Game 3 of the World Series.

But this time around, the Braves will be at home, surrounded by thousands of fans at Truist Park. The first two games were played at Houston's Minute Maid Park. Atlanta walked away with the first win of the series, but fell short in Game 2.

The third game of the best-of-7 series offers Atlanta the chance to build a 2-1 lead. The last time Atlanta took home a World Series title was in 1995.

11Alive will watch out for big moments and highlights from Game 3. We have crews at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, where many fans are gathered.

You can find our updates below:

Pregame

The start time is 8:09 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FOX. The national anthem singer will be Zac Brown, of the Zac Brown Band. The Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning country rock band that was formed in the early 2000s. They have released seven studio albums as a band.