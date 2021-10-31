Braves announce World Series Game 5 lineup

Here's who will take the field for Atlanta as they take on the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

ATLANTA — The lineup for what could be the final game of the World Series is out for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are just one win away from claiming the World Series title against the Houston Astros.

It was announced earlier in the day that Tucker Davidson would be the starting pitcher in Game 5. The left-hander Davidson, who made four starts for the club during the regular season, joined the Braves in the series as Charlie Morton's replacement after his injury. When the Braves won Game 1, they also suffered a major loss when Morton left the game with a broken fibula.

Fan favorites Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies are listed in the Game 5 lineup. Adam Duvall and Travis d'Arnaud are also included.

After not having a runner in scoring position all during Game 4 the Braves finally put together some baserunners in the sixth, and Austin Riley drove in a run. Riley, along with Jorge Soler and Dansby Swanson are also a part of Sunday's lineup. Soler and Swanson hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, which led to Atlanta's 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario also had a dynamic Game 4. Fans will be happy to see him return in Game 5 as well.

On Tuesday, the team took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to win 2-0, then orchestrated an astonishing comeback Saturday to get the victory.

Atlanta hopes to keep the momentum going Sunday night to shut down the Astros. If the Braves lose, the series will continue for Game 6 on Tuesday in Houston.