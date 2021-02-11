World Series Game 6 | 5 things to know

After disappointment, the Braves are back in Houston looking to clinch the World Series in Game 6 Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is currently leading 3-2 as we enter Game 6 of the World Series.

Last Tuesday, the Braves took Game 1 with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Game 5 started with excitement when Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning. However, Houston gained momentum and came back to win 9-5 over the Braves.

After disappointment, the Braves are back in Houston looking to clinch the World Series in Game 6 Tuesday night. The game is set to start at 8:09 p.m. ET. (7:09 p.m. Central Time) at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

A return to Minute Maid Park

The stadium was built with the idea of getting fans closer to the action and providing a true home-field advantage for the Astros.

That advantage comes in the form of a massive retractable roof that, when closed, can cause the capacity crowd of more than 41,000 people to get quite loud.

While the massive video board in the right field will catch your eye, the most famous aspect of the ballpark is a train in left field, driven by a man named Bobby Dynamite.

Over time, the park has seen its fair share of postseason games, with this year's World Series being the third time in five years the event has been held at the ballpark.

Max Fried's moment to shine

The Braves have announced Max Fried will be their starting pitcher on Tuesday as they head into Game 6.

He has played his entire career with the Braves and was acquired in a trade with San Diego in 2014. He was committed to playing at UCLA but opted to sign an MLB contract instead.

In 2021, Fried went 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA in 28 games. His career postseason record is 1-2.

From Dollywood to singing the National Anthem

Kentucky-born country music singer Carly Pearce is singing the National Anthem before the game starts.

At 16, she left her Kentucky roots and high school to take a job at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The 31-year-old singer now lives in Nashville, where she incorporates her contemporary country-pop and bluegrass sound into her music.

Braves player replaced due to paternity leave

The Atlanta Braves have announced a replacement for infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza as he goes on paternity leave for a few days.

Infielder Johna Camargo will take Adrianza's place as an active member of the Braves roster as they compete against the Houston Astros in World Series.

According to MLB regulations, Adrianza will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days.

The Braves need just one more win

This is a best-of-seven series.

As it stands, the Braves need just one win to clinch the World Series title, which would be their first since 1995.