Parade attracts Atlanta Braves fans from across US

From Alaska to New Orleans, fans flew into Atlanta to take part in Georgia's first World Series parade in more than two decades.

ATLANTA — It's a moment 26 years in the making and Atlanta Braves fans were not going to miss out on celebrating with the new World Series champions. Crowds braved the cold on Friday to line up for the Braves Victory Parade as the World Series stars weaved through Atlanta and continued their route through Cobb County, making their way to The Battery for final celebrations.

Fans crossed state lines and flew in just to celebrate with their beloved Braves and thousands of other people.

"This is awesome. This is awesome," said one Braves fan from New Orleans. "Go Braves, baby!"

The woman said she traveled from the Big Easy to cheer on her team alongside her great-grandson. The 3-year-old was all bundled up while representing the Braves in World Series paraphernalia made for even the smallest fans.

"This is going to go back in history so I can tell my grandkids and my great-grandkids about the Atlanta Braves has won the championship World Series," the woman said. "This is awesome."

11Alive crews were posted along the parade route and spoke with fans from North Carolina, Texas, Michigan and even Alaska.

Each fan expressed the same sentiment -- that this parade was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one they were not going to pass up.

The last time the Braves held the World Series title was in 1995 when Atlanta defeated Cleveland. This time, the Braves clinched the championship title against the Houston Astros during Game 6 of the series.

11Alive crews are capturing the best moments of Friday's celebrations. You can watch the action on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube channel if you can't join the festivities in person.