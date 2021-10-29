World Series Weather | Forecast for Game 3

Rain is possible for Game 3 and 4.

ATLANTA — As the Braves and Astros face off in Game 3 of the World Series, fans at Truist Park will need to bundle up -- and maybe bring a rain jacket.

Friday is the coolest day that Atlanta has seen since April 1. It is going to stay chilly with spotty showers lingering at game time -- which is 8:09 p.m.

Take rain gear and dress in layers as temperatures will likely hover around 50 degrees throughout the game.

Although we are expecting some showers earlier in the day on Saturday, Game 4 looks mostly dry but still chilly with temps in the low and mid 50s.

On Sunday, Game 5 looks much better, but a little chilly with temperatures in the mid 50s.