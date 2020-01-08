x
Reports: Cards-Brewers Saturday game postponed after additional staff test positive for COVID-19

An MLB Network insider said another Cardinals player tested positive – bringing the total to three
Credit: AP
Fan cutouts are seen behind home plate at Miller Park after it was announced that the Milwaukee Brewers home opener was postponed after two St. Louis Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to additional coronavirus cases, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman, an insider at MLB Network, reported the postponement on Twitter, saying “multiple Cardinals personnel” tested positive for the coronavirus. He said three staff members tested positive and one additional player tested positive – bringing the total to three.

Another MLB insider and ESPN reporter, Jeff Passan, cited sources in reporting the postponement.

Friday’s game was also postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the virus. The game was rescheduled to 1:10 p.m. Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader.

Mark Saxon, MLB writer for the Athletic, cited sources in reporting that MLB hasn't made a decision on if Sunday's doubleheader will be played.

The Cardinals have not officially announced the additional cases or the postponement of Saturday's game.

On Friday, the team released a statement confirming the two cases involving players on the team.

"The St. Louis Cardinals learned late last night that two players have tested positive for COVID-19 in testing that was conducted on Wednesday, July 29, prior to their game against the Twins in Minneapolis."

Saturday’s game was supposed to start at 6:10 p.m.

RELATED: 2 Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19, Friday's game postponed

