Reports: Cards-Brewers Saturday game postponed after additional staff test positive for COVID-19

An MLB Network insider said another Cardinals player tested positive – bringing the total to three

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to additional coronavirus cases, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman, an insider at MLB Network, reported the postponement on Twitter, saying “multiple Cardinals personnel” tested positive for the coronavirus. He said three staff members tested positive and one additional player tested positive – bringing the total to three.

Another MLB insider and ESPN reporter, Jeff Passan, cited sources in reporting the postponement.

Friday’s game was also postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the virus. The game was rescheduled to 1:10 p.m. Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader.

Mark Saxon, MLB writer for the Athletic, cited sources in reporting that MLB hasn't made a decision on if Sunday's doubleheader will be played.

The Cardinals have not officially announced the additional cases or the postponement of Saturday's game.

On Friday, the team released a statement confirming the two cases involving players on the team.

"The St. Louis Cardinals learned late last night that two players have tested positive for COVID-19 in testing that was conducted on Wednesday, July 29, prior to their game against the Twins in Minneapolis."

Saturday’s game was supposed to start at 6:10 p.m.

Amid the new St. Louis positive tests for COVID-19, today’s Cardinals-Brewers game has been postponed, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @JonHeyman report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

Count is 1 more Cardinals player positive and 3 staff members. Now they have 3 total players positive. @Ken_Rosenthal and @ByRobertMurray we’re on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020