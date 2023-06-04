How much does it cost, on average, to attend an MLB game?

A new study by Bookies.com broke down the average cost for a family of 4 to attend an MLB game in 2023.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With baseball season officially in full swing, those interested in attending a game or two may be surprised by how each team's tickets stack up.

In a new study by Bookies.com, the average cost a family of four will spend at a game is $149.03. That includes the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

Now, while that sounds more reasonable than the average NBA game ($288.38) or an NFL game ($536.77), certain MLB teams will end up costing much higher or significantly lower.

By a wide margin, Boston Red Sox games and LA Dodgers games will cost the average family of four the most.

According to Bookies.com, a Sox game will average around $235.41 for the family and the Dodgers come in a close second at $229.70.

Just getting in the door costs nearly $40 per person at Dodgers games.

Now, the least expensive team to visit? That'd be the Miami Marlies.

Cheap Marlies tickets will cost around $28 for a family of four: with $15 parking, $12.50 for two 16 oz beers, $6 for two sodas, and $12 for four hotdogs, fans can expect a grand total of around $73.50.

In addition, Marlins tickets could regularly be found at face value for around $7. The Twins and Angels each averaged around $11.20 for upper-deck seating options.

Every other MLB team ranked between $20 and $28.60 for cheap seats.

Where do the local teams stack up? The Pittsburgh Pirates have the cheapest average baseball experience regionally at $134.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles aren't much higher though, averaging about $145.30 for the Phillies and $148.68 for the Orioles.

To determine what constituted a cheap ticket, Bookies.com took the cheapest available four tickets for home games on the 15th of each month, or the nearest available date and averaged them out to create an average cost over the season.