MLB pays homage to Hank Aaron

The baseball legend was honored at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

DENVER — Hammerin' Hank Aaron is one of the greatest players ever. There is no doubt about that. That’s why some of MLB’s current greats are honoring the legend.

With the MLB All-Star Game getting moved out of Atlanta to Coors Field in Denver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred still wanted to honor Aaron’s memory after the legend passed away in January, saying in a statement: "We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities."

On Monday during batting practice at Coors Field, every player donned the famous No. 44 on the backs of their respective jerseys.

"When I was growing up, Henry Aaron, Willie Mays, Sandy Cofax were the guys that I watched," said Rockies manager Bud Black, who will join Dave Roberts’ National League All-Star staff Tuesday night. "What a special player and more of a special man. I think all of us are very humbled and honored to wear this number. He was a great. One of the greatest of all time. I’m proud to wear this number."

The number 44 is even more special to the Milwaukee Brewers (the Braves back when Aaron played) and the Atlanta Braves: the two teams he played for.

"Wearing the same uniform as Hank Aaron did when he played, it means something more," said Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman. "It’s special. It really is. I’m glad that we’re honoring Hank."

"It made me just appreciate this game," said Brewers pitcher Josh Hader. "For what he’s done for the game, for how hard he played this game, I think all these guys know it’s an honor and it’s a truly special moment."

