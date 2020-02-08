Mets player Yoenis Cespedes didn't show up at Truist Park for Sunday's game

The team said they have not been able to contact the 34-year-old outfielder.

ATLANTA — New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes was supposed to show up at Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, but no one has seen him.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says the 34-year-old outfielder has not reached out to management with any information about his disappearance.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Van Wagenen said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Céspedes went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park.