Mets player Yoenis Cespedes didn't show up at Truist Park for Sunday's game

The team said they have not been able to contact the 34-year-old outfielder.

ATLANTA — New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes was supposed to show up at Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, but no one has seen him.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says the 34-year-old outfielder has not reached out to management with any information about his disappearance.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Van Wagenen said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes stretches before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York. When baseball comes back next month, Cespedes might finally be ready to return, too. Sidelined for nearly two years by injuries and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Mets slugger could be healthy enough at last to play on opening day in late July — especially with the designated hitter available in the National League this season. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday, June 29, 2020, the team is optimistic about Céspedes. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Céspedes went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park.

