A "Rally Nun" will throw the first pitch alongside Mattress Mack tonight. The sisters have become a symbol of good luck for the 'Stros since the ALCS.

HOUSTON — Hey, Astros fans! We have some great news that'll help you breathe just a little easier as we head to Game 6 of the World Series.

The "Rally Nuns" will be in attendance! And that's not all, one of the "Rally Nuns" will be throwing out the first pitch.

A nun from the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province will be throwing out the first pitch at 7:09 p.m. She’ll be joined by hometown hero Mattress Mack while Houston rapper Travis Scott makes the "play ball" call.

The "Rally Nuns" have become a symbol of good faith for the Astros. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale first invited the sisters to the home games of the ALCS and the team won every single game they attended. One sister even threw the first pitch at Game 6 of the American League series.

They came back for Game 1 and 2 of the World Series and the 'Stros walked away from Game 2 with a win.

Now the ladies are coming for Game 6, hoping their good luck and prayers bring the Astros one step closer to another World Series trophy. And ladies, we need all the prayers because if the 'Stros take home Game 6 we will go to Game 7 where the winner takes all.

And according to Mattress Mack, if we go to Game 7, the "Rally Nuns" will be back at Minute Maid.

Die-hard fans

The "Rally Nuns" are huge fans of the Astros.

Sister Catherine is a part of the "Rally Nuns" and said she has been a huge fan of the Astros since 2005. She makes a "habit" of watching the games.

"I've been so faithful and we’ve been behind you, praying for you for a very long time," she said.

Sister Mary Catherine is a high school teacher and said she knows a lot of people are cheering for the 'Stros, including her students, but the real fan squad is her sisters.

Mattress Mack $3.2 million bet

No one needs the prayers and good energy of the "Rally Nuns" more than Mattress Mack.