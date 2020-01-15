The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. 

The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million. 

The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. 

He earned $23 million on a one-year deal. 

The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. 

They were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson throws to first for the out on Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Atlanta. The Minnesota Twins and Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2024. The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs last season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
