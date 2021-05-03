Bobby Unser, three-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 87

In 1968, Unser claimed his first win at the Indy 500. He went on to win it again in 1975 and a controversial win in 1981.

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert "Bobby" Unser, a three-time Indy 500 winner, has died at the age of 87.

Unser first raced at the Indianapolis 500 in 1963. It was a tough go as he crashed early and finished in 33rd place. In 1968, Unser claimed his first win at the legendary track. He went on to win it again in 1975.

Unser was also at the center of the controversial 1981 finish where both he and Mario passed cars under caution after pitting. Unser won the race, was stripped of it a day later and the win was awarded to Mario Andretti. After a lengthy protest and appeals process, Unser was awarded the win. Unser received a lot of backlash after that controversial win and Unser ended up retiring at the end of the year. He had speculated at coming back at one point, but made the retirement official in 1983.

He is one of just 10 drivers to win the Indy 500 at least three times.

He was one of six members of the Unser family to race in the Indianapolis 500. Bobby and his brother Al, a four-time winner, are the only brothers to win the race.

Unser was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Bobby Jr. and Robby; and daughters Cindy and Jeri.

