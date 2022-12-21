Metro Atlanta high school football stars set to join schools on National Signing Day | Streams, updates

11Alive has coverage planned for 10 a.m. for three area stars as they make their commitments official.

ATLANTA — Football players around the country are making their college commitments official on Wednesday, as the National Signing Day period begins.

11Alive is planning to cover the signing ceremonies of several local stars, as well as provide updates on the recruiting classes brought in by the likes of UGA and Georgia Tech.

You can come back to this page for signing ceremony streams at 10 a.m. featuring:

Meadowcreek High RB Jordan Louie : This 4-star recruit is believed to be choosing between North Carolina and West Virginia. He had a previous verbal commitment to West Virginia but walked back from it.

: This 4-star recruit is believed to be choosing between North Carolina and West Virginia. He had a previous verbal commitment to West Virginia but walked back from it. Langston Hughes High OT Bo Hughley and S Terrance Love: Hughley, a 4-star recruit is verbally committed to UGA while fellow 4-star Love is in line to sign with Auburn.

Additionally, UGA coach Kirby Smart has a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today, and Tech coach Brent Key has a press conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

For general updates, see below:

Metro Atlanta National Signing Day updates