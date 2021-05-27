As NBA fans return, so does unacceptable behavior

“The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans doing whatever the [expletive] they want to do, it’s out of pocket,” Westbrook said.

ATLANTA — Fans are back.

“Bring your best cheering, but there is a line,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said.

The NBA addressed fans that crossed the line Wednesday night.

In Philadelphia, a Sixers season ticket holder dumped popcorn on Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he walked to the locker room.

“The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans doing whatever the [expletive] they want to do, it’s out of pocket,” Westbrook said.

In New York, Trae Young was unknowingly spat on by a Knicks fan as he got ready to enter the game in the fourth quarter.

Hawks interim Head Coach Nate McMillan said he wasn’t aware of the situation until Thursday morning.

“I think we are just living in a society where people don’t have respect anymore,” McMillan said. “In no way should that be allowed or should that happen.”

The Knicks released a statement saying in part, the patron who spit on Trae is banned from The Garden indefinitely and they have turned information over to the appropriate authorities.

Trae Young is reportedly not pressing charges.

“If you take away the barriers, take away security and you are face to face with an NBA player and think you’re going to do something like that, I don’t think it’s going to go your way,” Hawks guard Kevin Huerter said. “People have got to remember that.”

The Hawks are preparing for full capacity crowds this weekend when the Hawks-Knicks series comes to State Farm arena. Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said he hopes that Hawks fans will support the Hawks the right way.