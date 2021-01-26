Atlanta Hawks in talks as possible host for 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend: Source

The source told 11Alive the Hawks are in active dialogue with the NBA about hosting the annual event at State Farm Arena in early March.

ATLANTA — Discussions are underway between the Atlanta Hawks and the NBA about the team potentially hosting this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, according to a team source.

The source told 11Alive the Hawks are in active dialogue with the NBA about hosting the annual event at State Farm Arena in early March.

The event, according to the source, could include some component that involves Historically Black Colleges and Universities, although it is not known the extent of that partnership just yet.

If agreed upon, an announcement could come in the next few weeks.

The NBA All-Star 2021 weekend, which was initially set for Feb. 12-14, 2021 in Indianapolis, was called off.

"Public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February," officials said in a November news release. The event in Indianapolis was then set for Feb. 16-18, 2024.

The Atlanta Hawks are opening its stadium to fans for the first time Tuesday since the pandemic started - but with limitations. It is not known if fans would attend an All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. All-Star tickets were not included for Hawks season ticket holders.

ESPN is also reporting that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are discussing holding a game in March, with Atlanta as a possible location.