CHICAGO — NBA stars are used to their fans being starstruck when they interact with them -- but this time it was the other way around.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson met former President Barack Obama on Friday. The Associated Press said the exchange happened at an NBA Cares event when Obama made an unannounced appearance during All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago.

During the event, volunteers stuffed backpacks with school supplies.

It's no secret that Obama is a big fan of the sport. He's also been keeping up with the games. ESPN writer Marc J. Spears tweeted a video of the moment Young and Williamson got the chance to interact with Obama.

Washington Post writer Ben Golliver tweeted a video of Young, where he talked about the encounter, saying that Obama said he loves watching him play.

"Telling me how it's going to turn for the Hawks in the future," he said. "It's crazy how he just knew all these different things about me."

