Trae Young scores 40 in big victory over Celtics

BOSTON — The Atlanta Hawks finally secured a victory.

The Hawks beat the Celtics 122-114 on Wednesday night with Nate McMillan filling in as the team's head coach as Lloyd Pierce stepped away for a couple of games for the birth of his second child.

Trae Young exploded for 40 points and had eight assists. Clint Capela also had a big offensive night with 24 points.

It's an important victory has the Hawks, who are now 12-16, as they have slipped down the Eastern Conference and currently sit outside of a playoff spot nearly halfway though the season.

“This is an offense first win for Atlanta,” Brad Rowland from Locked On Hawks said on Thursday's episode. “Defensively, they were not great in this game by any means, but they got enough scoring for it to not matter.”

