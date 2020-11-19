Hawks land USC C Okongwu with sixth pick n the NBA draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks added to their young nucleus by selecting center Onyeka Okongwu from Southern California with the No. 6 pick n the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Okongwu joins Trae Young and John Collins on a team that is looking to take a major leap forward after three straight losing seasons.
Okongwu shot nearly 62% from the field in his lone season with the Trojans. While a big undersized for a center, he has good offensive skills around the basket and stood out for his shot-blocking ability.