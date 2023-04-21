Hawks unveil T-shirts for playoff game, welcome Celtics to town for Game 3 | What to know

The team's aiming to psych fans up with a T-shirt giveaway.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks welcome the Boston Celtics down South for Game 3 of their first round NBA Playoff series on Friday night, with the hopes they can salvage the series.

The series arrives in Atlanta with the Hawks down 2-0, following consecutive 13-point losses in Boston.

The team's aiming to psych fans up with a T-shirt giveaway that expresses their message of solidarity: #Together404. The shirts are available for all fans headed to Friday night's game.

The team also announced Friday that they broke their sellout record, with 38 of their 41 home games sold out this season.

“We are grateful to the city for embracing us and helping us create an environment on game nights that represents the passion of this city,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin. “We are excited to see Hawks’ fans energy and enthusiasm throughout this weekend’s games.”

Here's everything you'll want to know about Game 3:

NBA Playoffs in Atlanta basics

Who : Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

: Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics What : Game 3 of the first round series

: Game 3 of the first round series Where : State Farm Arena

: State Farm Arena When : 7:10 p.m.

: 7:10 p.m. TV : ESPN and Bally Sports South

: ESPN and Bally Sports South Tickets: Ticketmaster has standing room available for as low as $40 as of noon. Section 200 seats are available for resale at about $60.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Game 6, if necessary, would return the series to Atlanta on Thursday.