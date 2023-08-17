Atlanta Hawks full 2023-24 schedule released

ATLANTA — Despite the NBA season not getting underway for a little over two more months, Atlanta Hawks fans had reason to be excited Thursday after the team's full 2023-24 schedule dropped.
The team starts their 2023-24 campaign with a trip inside their division to face the Charlotte Hornets. The team opens its season at State Farm Arena just two days later when the Hawks face the New York Knicks.
Some notable matchups the Hawks have on the docket this season include a Nov. 9 matchup against the Orlando Magic when the Atlanta Hawks travel to Mexico City for the NBA Mexico City Game at 9:30 p.m. on NBATV.
The Hawks will play in four games as part of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament during November – Nov. 14 at Detroit, Nov. 17 vs. Philadelphia, Nov. 21 vs. Indiana, and Nov. 28 at Cleveland, all group play games.
The team also collaborated with Atlanta native and Grammy-award-winning rapper Killer Mike for the special schedule drop announcement on the team's social media accounts.
In the video, inspired by the Atlanta native's new album, "Michael," the rapper highlights some of the season's biggest games. You can watch the full video below and find the team's full schedule at the bottom of this story.
Hawks full 2023-24 schedule
- October 25 at Charlotte Hornets
- October 27 vs New York Knicks
- October 29 at Milwaukee Bucks
- October 30 vs Minnesota Timberwolves
- November 1 vs Washington Wizards
- November 4 at New Orleans Pelicans
- November 6 at Oklahoma City Thunder
- November 9 at Orlando Magic
- November 11 vs Miami Heat
- November 14 at Detroit Pistons*
- November 15 vs New York Knicks
- November 17 vs Philadelphia 76ers*
- November 21 vs Indiana Pacers*
- November 22 vs Brooklyn Nets
- November 25 at Washington Wizards
- November 26 at Boston Celtics
- November 28 at Cleveland Cavaliers*
- November 30 at San Antonio Spurs
- December 2 at Milwaukee Bucks
- December 11 vs Denver Nuggets
- December 13 at Toronto Raptors
- December 15 at Toronto Raptors
- December 16 at Cleveland Cavaliers
- December 18 vs Detroit Pistons
- December 20 at Houston Rockets
- December 22 at Miami Heat
- December 23 vs Memphis Grizzlies
- December 26 at Chicago Bulls
- December 29 vs Sacramento Kings
- December 31 at Washington Wizards
- January 3 vs Oklahoma City
- January 5 at Indiana Pacers
- January 7 at Orlando Magic
- January 10 vs Philadelphia 76ers
- January 12 vs Indiana Pacers
- January 13 vs Washington Wizards
- January 15 vs San Antonio Spurs
- January 17 vs Orlando Magic
- January 19 at Miami Heat
- January 20 vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- January 22 at Sacramento Kings
- January 24 at Golden State Warriors
- January 26 vs Dallas Mavericks
- January 28 vs Toronto Raptors
- January 30 vs Los Angeles Lakers
- February 2 vs Phoenix Suns
- February 3 vs Golden State Warriors
- February 5 vs Los Angeles Clippers
- February 7 at Boston Celtics
- February 9 at Philadelphia 76ers
- February 10 vs Houston Rockets
- February 12 vs Chicago Bulls
- February 14 at Charlotte Hornets
- February 23 vs Toronto Raptors
- February 25 vs Orlando Magic
- February 27 vs Utah Jazz
- February 29 at Brooklyn Nets
- March 2 at Brooklyn Nets
- March 5 at New York Knicks
- March 6 vs Cleveland
- March 8 at Memphis Grizzlies
- March 10 vs New Orleans Pelicans
- March 13 at Portland Trail Blazers
- March 15 at Utah Jazz
- March 17 at Los Angeles Clippers
- March 18 at Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21 at Phoenix Suns
- March 23 vs Charlotte Hornets
- March 25 vs Boston Celtics
- March 27 vs Portland Trail Blazers
- March 28 vs Boston Celtics
- March 30 vs Milwaukee Bucks
- April 1 at Chicago Bulls
- April 3 vs Detroit Pistons
- April 5 at Dallas Mavericks
- April 6 at Denver Nuggets
- April 9 vs Miami Heat
- April 10 vs Charlotte Hornets
- April 12 at Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 14 at Indiana Pacers