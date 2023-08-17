Atlanta Hawks full 2023-24 schedule released

The team also collaborated with Atlanta native and Grammy-award winning rapper Killer Mike for the special schedule drop announcement.

ATLANTA — Despite the NBA season not getting underway for a little over two more months, Atlanta Hawks fans had reason to be excited Thursday after the team's full 2023-24 schedule dropped.

The team starts their 2023-24 campaign with a trip inside their division to face the Charlotte Hornets. The team opens its season at State Farm Arena just two days later when the Hawks face the New York Knicks.

Some notable matchups the Hawks have on the docket this season include a Nov. 9 matchup against the Orlando Magic when the Atlanta Hawks travel to Mexico City for the NBA Mexico City Game at 9:30 p.m. on NBATV.

The Hawks will play in four games as part of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament during November – Nov. 14 at Detroit, Nov. 17 vs. Philadelphia, Nov. 21 vs. Indiana, and Nov. 28 at Cleveland, all group play games.

The team also collaborated with Atlanta native and Grammy-award-winning rapper Killer Mike for the special schedule drop announcement on the team's social media accounts.

In the video, inspired by the Atlanta native's new album, "Michael," the rapper highlights some of the season's biggest games. You can watch the full video below and find the team's full schedule at the bottom of this story.

Hawks full 2023-24 schedule