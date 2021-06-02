Hawks one game away from advancing to second round of playoffs

Atlanta is fifth in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.3.

The Atlanta Hawks are set to take on the New York Knicks for Game 5 as they lead the series 3-1.

This is the first round of the playoffs and this would be a big win for the Hawks if they come out on top. The win would advance the the team to the second round.

The game is in New York and starts at 7:30 p.m. eastern. Here's what you need to know about the game and the recent top performers.

BOTTOM LINE

The Atlanta Hawks look to clinch the series over the New York Knicks in game five of the Eastern Conference first round. The Hawks won the last meeting 113-96. Trae Young scored 27 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Julius Randle recorded 23 points in the loss for New York.

The Knicks are 25-17 against conference opponents. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording 21.4 assists per game led by Randle averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is fifth in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.3.

TOP PERFORMERS

Randle is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Derrick Rose is averaging 18.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for New York.

Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.4 points per game and shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.6 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 102.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 43.1% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, six steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).