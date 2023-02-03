Metro Atlanta elementary school students receive free eye exams, glasses in Atlanta Hawks event

Pre-K to 5th-grade students at Martin Luther King Elementary School received their new prescription glasses on National Read Across America Day

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Hawks helped make National Read Across America Day a little brighter for more than 100 metro Atlanta elementary school students.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Georgia's Own Credit Union teamed up with the nonprofit, Vision To Learn, to provide students at Martin Luther King Elementary School with free eye exams and glasses.

Each student walked across a stage in a graduation-style ceremony to receive their new prescription glasses, a book of their choice and a bookmark. Atlanta Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, the Atlanta Hawks dancers and the 404 crew all joined in the celebration. The students even got a hug from Harry the Hawk.

Today we gave free eye glasses to PreK-5th grade students at Martin Luther King Elementary with help from @GeorgiasOwn & @VisionToLearn 👓 pic.twitter.com/GuHGs0GB7y — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 2, 2023

“Through our partnership, we encourage the next generation of Atlantans to dream big, as their new eyeglasses will help them see a better future in school and life,” Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee said.

The event is part of a larger initiative between all of the organizations, which has helped provide 5,000 students across metro Atlanta with eyeglasses during the Hawks' 2022-2023 regular season, a release stated.

"Even more exciting is this project’s donation of books for kids to enjoy reading with their new glasses. Every child, in every school, everywhere in the country should have the glasses they need to succeed in school and in life," Vision To Learn President Ann Hollister said.