Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillian relieved of duty, team announces

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks' Nate McMillian has been fired as head coach.

The team announced Tuesday he's been relieved of his head coaching duties.

McMillian has been leading the Hawks since 2021 after the former head coach, Lloyd Pierce, was let go. McMillan then led the Hawks on a magical run, and the team removed the interim tag that summer and made him the permanent head coach.

He led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals -- their second appearance in Atlanta history and lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

There was a report by The Athletic earlier this season that McMillan considered resigning, but he quickly refuted it.

The Hawks currently have a 29-30 record this season.

“I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks. He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day,” Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields said in a news release. “Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way.”

Fields will meet with reporters Wednesday morning to talk about the decision to remove McMillan.

According to the NBA coaches website, McMillian previously coached the Indiana Pacers (2016-2020), Portland Trail Blazers (2005-2012), and Seattle SuperSonics (2000-2005), before coming to Atlanta.

The Hawks said Joe Prunty will serve as interim head coach.

Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant. Before joining the team, he served as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), Milwaukee Bucks (2014-18) Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-13), Portland Trail Blazers (2008-10), Dallas Mavericks (2005-08) and the San Antonio Spurs (2000-05).