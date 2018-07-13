The Atlanta Hawks have acquired point guard Jeremy Lin in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to an ESPN.com report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per the report, Atlanta will ship a 2020 second-round pick and the rights to Isaia Cordinier—a 21-year-old shooting guard prospect from France—to Brooklyn for Lin, who competed in just one game for the Nets last season (patella tear on opening night), tallying 18 points and four assists.

Secondarily, the Hawks will collect a 2025 second-round selection and possess the option of swapping second-rounders with Brooklyn in 2023.

Injuries have been a recurring theme for Lin, who turns 30 in late August. From 2012-16, when the former Harvard star averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals for the Rockets, Lakers and Hornets, Lin posted four straight campaigns of 70-plus games.

Nets have traded Jeremy Lin to the Hawks, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/Mc78alqg0e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2018

However, since the 2016-17 began, Lin has suited up only 37 times.

Lin has a $12.5 million salary for the coming season. With this expiring contract coming off the books in 2019, the Hawks could have more than $30 million in cap space next summer.

Of course, Atlanta already has the most practical cap space available (source: Spotrac.com) for free agency and trades—at $22.4 million.

The addition of Lin will undoubtedly spur questions about Dennis Schroder's trade availability. Back in May, when speaking to German media, the Hawks point guard expressed dissatisfaction with Atlanta's long-term direction.

During that session, Schroder even listed his preferences for a trade destination, citing the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks as clubs that were potentially one piece away from championship contention.

Of course, Schroder has no leverage to force a trade. The Hawks have him under contract for three more years and $46.5 million.

