Atlanta Hawks host New Orleans Pelicans at Skyhawks arena in College Park for preseason game

The game will start on Oct. 14 with a tip-off at 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta fans will be riling up in their seats after the Atlanta Hawks just announced priority access tickets to their preseason contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The game is on Oct. 14 with a tip-off at 3:30 p.m.

Officials said that the Pelicans hosted the Hawks in Birmingham last preseason at the home of their NBA G League affiliate.

“This game is a tremendous opportunity to not only give back to the amazing fans of the Skyhawks with a unique game experience but to expose new fans to our G League venue in College Park,” said Atlanta Hawks Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon.

Hawks will be hosting the Pelicans at their own NBA G League affiliate's arena at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

The last time the two NBA teams played was in-season in February when the Hawks took a loss sending them home and splitting the series 1-1.

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram led his team to victory in the game with a whopping 30-point lead. The Pelicans took home their win without their all-star power forward Zion Williams.

Season ticket members of the College Park Skyhawks will get exclusive priority to tickets.

Skyhawks season ticket holders who are interested in scoring a seat at the preseason game can learn more here.

"We are so excited that it came together and can’t wait to welcome fans to College Park in October,” said Koon.

The Hawks’ full 2023 preseason schedule will be released at a later date, according to NBA officials.