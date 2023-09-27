Dejounte Murray bobblehead highlights Hawks promotional giveaways this season | Full list

The team released its 2023-24 promotional schedule on Wednesday -- featuring special theme nights, collectibles, and special ticket offers for those of all ages.

ATLANTA — As the upcoming NBA season creeps closer and closer, Atlanta Hawks fans can now begin to look forward to a few of the fun giveaways the team has planned this year.

Here's a full list of the promotional schedule highlights:

Oct. 27 vs. Knicks: "Opening Night Presented by State Farm" - The Hawks tip off their season-opener against the New York Knicks and all fans in attendance will receive a free Hawks shirt courtesy of State Farm.

Nov. 15 vs. Knicks: "Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm" - The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine. The special ticket package is reserved for the first 1,000 fans, which includes a special co-branded shirt, a $10 food-and-beverage and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta.

Nov. 17 vs. 76ers and Nov. 21 vs. Pacers: Commemorative ticket giveaway - For the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, the first 5,000 fans to enter the gates at State Farm Arena will receive a commemorative ticket from the game.

Nov. 22 vs. Nets, Dec. 18 vs. Pistons, Jan. 28 vs. Toronto: "Kids Night" - The Hawks will host three Kids Nights throughout the season with various giveaways on each night for the first 5,000 kids in attendance. On Nov. 22, they will receive a Trae Young youth jersey. On Dec. 18, they will get a Harry Squishmallow giveaway. The team did not immediately announce any giveaways for the final Kids Night.

Jan. 15 vs. Spurs: "MLK Day Game presented by Chase" - The Hawks will take on San Antonio in this season's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day game in Atlanta, which will honor the life and legacy of the civil rights icon.

Jan. 17 vs. Magic: "Pride Night" - The Hawks' Pride Night game will help to "amplify the importance of allyship and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community." The Hawks will also illuminate the iconic "ATLANTA" letters that form the outside of State Farm Arena in rainbow colors during the entire game.

Feb. 23 vs. Raptors: "HBCU Night presented by Chase" - This night is devoted to commemorating the educational excellence and distinctive culture of the over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Feb. 5 vs. Clippers: "Dejounte Murray Bobblehead Night" - The Hawks' only bobblehead giveaway of the season will come right before the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The first 5,000 fans will receive the bobblehead at the gates.

April 10 vs. Hornets: "Fan Appreciation Night" - Atlanta will honor their fans for their support throughout the season this night by offering special giveaways throughout the game.