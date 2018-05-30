EUGENE, Ore. — An Atlanta Hawks rookie faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he was spotted by police driving with his lights off, early Saturday morning.

According to NBC affiliate KMTR in Oregon, Eugene Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Quincey Dorsey of Atlanta on charges of DUII – Oregon's DUI statute – driving without lights and open container.

KMTR reports police spotted Dorsey's Land Rover Discovery driving with the lights off. The officer pulled the car over, which did not come to a complete stop at first.

"Upon speaking with Dorsey, the officer suspected impairment," a police report stated.

The report also stated there was an open container of alcohol on the passenger side floorboard. He was arrested.

Dorsey just finished his rookie NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks.

“We are aware of the situation involving Tyler Dorsey that occurred this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

