ATLANTA—If the Golden State Warriors close out The Finals on Friday (four-game sweep) and cement the franchise's third title in four years, the NBA will be staring at a longer-than-planned gap between this weekend and the start of free agency (July 1).

Lucky for us hoopheads, there's still the June 21 draft to obsess over, especially in success-starved markets like Atlanta, Phoenix, Sacramento, Memphis, Dallas, Orlando, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles (the Clippers have back-to-back selections at 12/13).

And don't forget about Cleveland (No. 8 overall) and Philadelphia (No. 10), two productive franchises which stealthily traded for high picks in recent years.

The Hawks have plenty of premium options at No. 3. It's one of the few positive perks that come with enduring a season of misery (and coaching changes) ... and needing a serious infusion of young talent throughout the roster.

Here are five observations from our look at five updated mock drafts, citing NBADraft.net (one of the most accurate sites in the biz), SI.com, SportingNews.com, Bleacher Report and Basketball Insiders.

BASKETBALL INSIDERS (STEVE KYLER)

1. C DeAndre Ayton, Suns

2. PF Marvin Bagley III, Kings

3. SF Michael Porter Jr., Hawks

4. PG Luka Doncic, Grizzlies

5. PF/C Wendell Carter, Mavericks

6. F Jaren Jackson Jr., Magic

7. PF Mohamed Bamba, Bulls

8. SF Mikal Bridges, Cavaliers

9. PG Trae Young, Knicks

10. SF Kevin Knox, 76ers

19. SG Donte DiVincenzo, Hawks

30. PG Jalen Brunson, Hawks

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

1. C DeAndre Ayton, Suns

2. PF Marvin Bagley III, Kings

3. F Jaren Jackson Jr., Hawks

4. PG Luka Doncic, Grizzlies

5. SF Michael Porter Jr., Mavericks

6. PF Mohamed Bamba, Magic

7. PF/C Wendell Carter, Bulls

8. PG Collin Sexton, Cavaliers

9. PG Trae Young, Knicks

10. SF Mikal Bridges, 76ers

19. SG/SF Dzanan Musa, Hawks (KK Cedevita)

30. SG/SF Melvin Frazier, Hawks

NBA DRAFT.NET

1. C DeAndre Ayton, Suns

2. PF Marvin Bagley III, Kings

3. PF Mohamed Bamba, Hawks

4. F Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

5. PG Luka Doncic, Mavericks

6. SF Mikal Bridges, Magic

7. PF/C Wendell Carter, Bulls

8. SF Michael Porter Jr., Cavaliers

9. PG Trae Young, Knicks

10. SF Kevin Knox, 76ers

19. SG Kevin Huerter, Hawks

30. PG/SG Landry Shamet, Hawks

SPORTING NEWS

1. C DeAndre Ayton, Suns

2. PG Luka Doncic, Kings

3. PF Marvin Bagley III, Hawks

4. SF Michael Porter Jr., Grizzlies

5. F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mavericks

6. PG Trae Young, Magic

7. PF Mohamed Bamba, Bulls

8. PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cavaliers

9. PF/C Wendell Carter, Knicks

10. SF Mikal Bridges, 76ers

19. SG Zhaire Smith, Hawks

30. SG Hamidou Diallo, Hawks

BLEACHER REPORT

1. C DeAndre Ayton, Suns

2. PG Luka Doncic, Kings

3. F Jaren Jackson Jr., Hawks

4. PF Marvin Bagley III, Grizzlies

5. PF Mohamed Bamba, Mavericks

6. PF/C Wendell Carter, Magic

7. SF Michael Porter Jr., Bulls

8. SF Mikal Bridges, Cavaliers

9. PG Trae Young, Knicks

10. SF Miles Bridges, 76ers

19. SG Anfernee Simons, Hawks

30. PG Jalen Brunson, Hawks

FIVE OBSERVATIONS

1. Jackson collected two votes for the Hawks at No. 3 overall, eclipsing the single-vote tallies for Michael Porter (potentially the most gifted offensive talent in the draft), Mo Bamba (perhaps the best rim protector) and Duke star Marvin Bagley (maybe the most complete prospect).

Of course, it's worth noting: Bagley had this exercise's second-highest composite score, behind Ayton (No. 1 choice in all five mocks), posting an average draft slot of 2.6.

Also, if you're looking for a good Bagley comp, look no further than Al Horford, who was the Hawks' last top-three selection in the draft (2007).

Back to Jackson: The 19-year-old should be an All-Star someday and candidate for a monster contract extension in about five years. In the meantime, he'll likely require time to grow into the high-pressure role of reliable offensive weapon.

On the plus side at Michigan State, Jackson was a formidable one-on-one defender, amazing with weakside-help defense and above-average when shooting from long distance.

The deficiencies were easy to identify, as well, in terms of Jackson's struggles with getting to the rim and consistently finding his offensive spots in a half-court setting.

2. The various NBA sites are treating the battle between Bagley and Jackson as a splitting-hairs proposition, depending on a team's preference. That's the good news.

On a down note, with Bagley and Jackson garnering praise as the clear-cut second/third American options on the board ... the public might revolt if the Hawks opted for a rogue Option C in this draft conundrum.

Which brings us to this: Slovenia's Luka Doncic owns the third-highest slot rate of the bunch (3.4 average); but whoever grabs the kid, they might have to justify the selection without working him out in private.

Of equal torture, perhaps make the selection without full access to Doncic's medical records.

Of course, Doncic's agent, Bill Duffy, may be stubborn ... but he's not stupid, either.

If Doncic doesn't want to play for Sacramento, then fine. He wouldn't be the first prized prospect to feel that way, and won't be the last.

But if Duffy's keeping every other lottery team at arm's length, just for the sake of needless shenanigans, his client might have the potential to tumble outside the top 10.

3. Did you notice how all five outlets offer a different prediction for the Hawks at No. 19; and yet, each site still has Atlanta pegged for a shoot-first perimeter talent (Dzanan Musa, Donte DiVincenzo, Anfernee Simons, Kevin Huerter, Zhaire Smith)?

This underscores the franchise's desperate need for wing talents, as they adjust to new head coach Lloyd Pierce's system and the NBA's obsession with spreading the floor and launching more threes than the opposition.

On the flip side ... the Hawks ranked seventh in 3-point attempts, eighth in assists and ninth in 3-pointers made last season, but the club still ended up with marginal-to-porous rankings for 3-point percentage (15th overall), field-goal percentage (25th) and scoring (25th).

4. Anferenee Simons has reportedly received a number of pre-draft promises from interested parties outside the top 15

I've got some genuine concerns about promises to non-college kids. In fact, it has cautionary tale written over it, since today's draft prospects seldom, if ever, make the direct jump from high school to the NBA.

The Hawks are in the middle stages of a long-term rebuilding, so a robust return on the Simons investment wouldn't be required in Year 1 or 2.

It shouldn't matter anyway. There will be more polished talents with larger athletic frames available at 19.

Guaranteed.

Potential studs such as Oregon's Troy Brown ('92' grade from a 100-point scale on NBADraft.net), Creighton point guard Khryi Thomas (lock-down defender, gets to the rim easily, reminds one of Victor Oladipo or Jrue Holiday) or Villanova sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo, the hero of the Wildcats' run to the NCAA championship.

For good measure, DiVincenzo has elite-level athleticism and supreme leaping ability that few others can match.

5. The Hawks own the 30th and 33rd picks. So, if they're going to draft/stash a European prospect for the 2019-20 season, it'll likely involve France point guard Elie Okobo, who represents the ideal prospect in the 30s range.

Okobo has good size (6-foot-2, 180), solid ball-handling skills, lightning-quick moves to the basket and a firm command of those playing around him.

For safety-valve reasons, Okobo would also be a good successor to Dennis Schroder, if the Hawks front office opts to trade the enigmatic point guard over the next eight months.

After all, if you're going to be bad for another year or two, while stockpiling lottery draft picks, might as well shed some payroll in the process.

© 2018 WXIA