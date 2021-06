The Sixers overcame Trae Young's 34-point effort meaning one more contest on the court.

ATLANTA — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 on Friday night.

