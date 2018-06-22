There's no better way for NBA players to be drafted than in the freshest attire.

At the NBA draft on Thursday, clothing styles ranged from the classic suits, scarves, ties, sneaker and, yes, even suit shorts.

But, one of the hottest outfits in the draft came from one of our local guys from Pace Academy, Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter and his parents based their attire off the movie Black Panther. The family wore all black Gucci with Wakanda flair. Both of his parents played basketball—his mom with Ole’ Miss and his dad with a professional basketball team in the Dominican Republic.

Wendell Carter Jr. and his parents have matching wardrobe’s inspired by Black Panther. Love it. pic.twitter.com/fWaq2N6RvC — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 21, 2018

LeBron James’ style might be here to stay. James wore a suit short outfit multiple times during the NBA Finals.

New Hawks rookie Trae Young rolled off the bus in a maroon suit short outfit, highlighted with a black bow tie. Young brought his little brother to the draft, who also matched with him.

Trae Young is taking his cue from LBJ and Dray. 👔👀#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/X61Nan5OCf — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 21, 2018

Another one of our local draftees from Marietta and Alabama guard Collin Sexton strolled into the draft with a ESQ Crimson Tide colored suit. Most players wear their alma mater colors, but Sexton took it to the next level.

Sexton's suit was threaded with a picture of him and Alabama logo. For the finishing touch, Sexton's name was sewn into the jacket.

