ATLANTA–Pace Academy's Wendell Carter Jr. didn't have to wait very long to hear his name called at the NBA draft.

On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls quickly sprung up and drafted the Duke big man at No. 7 overall.

Heading into the last college season, Carter was viewed as a transformative talent at Duke; but that perception changed a bit last August, through no fault of anyone.

The reasoning: At that time, the Class of 2018's top-ranked recruit, Marvin Bagley III, reclassified his standing in high school, allowing him to join the Blue Devils for the 2017-18 campaign.

The same Bagley who was selected at No. 2 overall on Thursday (Sacramento Kings).

In a televised interview during the NBA combine (May), Carter was prescient when pressed about two sustainable topics.

On playing in Bagley's large shadow at Duke: "I felt that way a little bit, but I was able to show what I can do," said Carter, who averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists as a freshman, while logging nearly 27 minutes per game.

And on certain mock drafts projecting Carter to the Bulls at No. 7 overall: "We're gonna see how it goes. ... I certainly wouldn't be made to end up (in Chicago—home of the draft combine)."

With Bagley and Carter headed to the Kings and Bulls, respectively, it marks the first time in 16 years that Duke had produced two NBA draftees in the top-7 picks (Jay Williams, Mike Dunleavy in 2002).

