Atlanta Hawks fan favorite Spud Webb will appear at a weekend event to help disabled veterans.

The SeaVentures Black Tie Benefit Ball takes place from 7-11 p.m. EST Saturday at the Georgia Aquarium.

The event benefits Patriots for Disabled Divers, an organization which works to heal veterans after war through scuba diving.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION

A 13-year NBA veteran and the league's 1986 Slam Dunk Champion (in Dallas), the 5-foot-7 Webb averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 assists over seven total seasons with the Hawks (1985-91, 1995-96).

The high point in his Atlanta career, production-wise? In 1991, the North Carolina State product averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

In addition to Webb's presence, footballs and jerseys signed by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be part of the benefit's silent auction.

