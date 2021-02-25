How Hawks were able to bounce back against Celtics

One night after an embarrassing loss, the Hawks showed they can move on quickly.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks came up with a win one night after an abysmal fourth-quarter blunder.

The Hawks beat the Celtics 127-112 Wednesday night. Danilo Gallinari, who has been exploding offensively as of late, scored 38 points. He went 10-of-12 outside the arc while playing 33 minutes.

Trae Young scored 33 and had seven assists.

"The Hawks as a team shot the absolute heck out of the ball," Locked On Hawks host Brad Rowland said.

On Tuesday, the Hawks blew their 10th fourth-quarter lead of the season thanks to unfortunate series of events. It included burning their timeouts and poor transition defense that allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to end their losing streak.

Frustration was evident Wednesday before the game, but the Hawks also sense they are on the cusp of playing better. It showed on Wednesday night.

"The Hawks set a franchise record, a franchise record for threes in this game with 23 three-pointers. Ten were from Gallinari, but even then, you have five from Trae, four from Tony Snell, two from Collins, Goodwin was one of one, Huerter got one late, all of that," Rowland said.