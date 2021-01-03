Lloyd Pierce relieved of head coaching duties with Atlanta Hawks

'We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta.'

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce has been relieved of his head coaching duties.

Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk made the announcement Monday, thanking Pierce in a statement for his contributions to the team.

Pierce was named the 13th full-time head coach in Hawks history in May 2018.

“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city,” Schlenk said.

“We have high expectations for our team on the court, and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season," Schlenk added in his statement.

Pierce compiled a 63-120 (.344) in 183 games.

Details for the reason why Pierce was released from his duties were not included in the statement.