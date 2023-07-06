Hawks finalizing contract extension with Dejounte Murray, source says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a contract extension with their star guard Dejounte Murray, a team source confirmed with 11Alive.
The details of the contract have not yet been finalized, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the deal could potentially be a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with a player option.
Murray took to Twitter Thursday night to hint at the impending contract extension.
Murray was traded to the Hawks on June 29 last year for Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks the other day.
In his first season in Atlanta, Murray averaged 20.5 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Murray is currently entering the final year of his four-year, $64 million contract.