Hawks finalizing contract extension with Dejounte Murray, source says

Murray is currently entering the final year of his four-year, $64 million contract.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a contract extension with their star guard Dejounte Murray, a team source confirmed with 11Alive.

The details of the contract have not yet been finalized, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the deal could potentially be a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with a player option.

Murray took to Twitter Thursday night to hint at the impending contract extension.

ATLANTA #DM5🖤 Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me….. 💯 LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING 🖤 Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!! #TrueToATLANTA pic.twitter.com/Bwuwc99kWr — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) July 7, 2023

Murray was traded to the Hawks on June 29 last year for Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks the other day.

In his first season in Atlanta, Murray averaged 20.5 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.