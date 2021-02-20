Double digit leads | A look at where the Hawks stack up against other teams

'They are actually 11-4 in games where they lead by 10 or more," Brad Rowland, the host of Locked On Hawks said.

ATLANTA — A running theme when discussing the Atlanta Hawks this season has been their inability to hold a lead late in games.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com put out a story detailing how teams play when they had a 10 point lead at any point this season.

Here's a look at where the Hawks stand.

"They are actually tied for 15th in the NBA, so right in the idle of the pack, in winning percentage when they lead by 10 points or more at anytime during the game," said Brad Rowland, the host of Locked On Hawks

He talked about it on the podcast's latest episode.

"They are actually 11-4 in games where they lead by 10 or more. Honestly, if you are up by 10, you should win more often than not, but they are right in the middle of the league. You might have expected them to be at the bottom, but this is interesting."

"They are actually quite bad when they trail by 10 points or more which is interesting. The Hawks are third-worst in the league when they trail by 10 or more. They are 1-11 when they trail by that much," Rowland added.