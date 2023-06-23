Hawks now holding open virtual auditions for ATL Dancers

According to the team, the virtual open call will close on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are inviting all comers to try out for their ATL Dancers performers, with open virtual auditions currently ongoing and extending through the weekend.

According to the team, the virtual open call will close on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

The site advises you to first listen and download the routine music, then view the audition routine here, and then submit the following:

Virtual audition application form

Headshot (clear current picture - does not have to be professional)

A brief introduction - name, hometown and why you'd like to be an ATL Dancer

Audition video

Those who have made it to the second round of auditions will find out on Thursday, June 29 on the team's website.

The ATL Dancers site also has tips and requirements for the audition, as well as tips on what to wear.

The second round of auditions will begin July 1, a third round begins July 7 and the fourth and final round begins July 10.

“We look forward to the elite competition at our ATL Dancers’ auditions this summer,” Hawks Sr. Director of Entertainment Donni Frazer said in a statement. “As we look ahead to next season, we are eager to find a diverse group of dancers focused on enhancing the overall experience for our fans both on the court and in the community.”

Those who wish to audition must be 19 years or older. They also require participants to have a full- or part-time job already somewhere else.

"The ATL Dancers are looking to comprise a team of 18 to 20 skilled dancers who can perform complex routines and effectively contribute to the overall game experience," a team release said.