Hawks to host NBA Draft Party at State Farm Arena | How to get tickets

ATLANTA — With the NBA Draft now just two weeks away, Atlanta Hawks fans gearing up for arguably the most exciting night of the offseason in anticipation of which college basketball or G-League star with join the team.

The Hawks are trying to make it a party when that day comes, as they announced they will be hosting a get-together for season ticket holders and the public at State Farm Arena on June 22.

Hawks fans will be able to pack in for a fun time together as they watch the 2023 NBA Draft on the arena's jumbotron, with Atlanta holding the No. 15 and No. 46 picks in the draft.

Getting tickets to the event is not only easy but very affordable as well:

Fans can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com for just $5, on a first-come, first-served basis with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

Some well-known faces in the Hawks community will also make appearances at the NBA Draft Party, including Bally Sports Southeast play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun, talent from SportsRadio 92.9 The Game, and will be hosted by Hawks in-game hype emcee Chris Marks.

Additionally, Harry the Hawk and the Flight Crew will also be in the building to give away different prizes to fans in the stands to keep the atmosphere lively all night long.

“Our annual Draft Party will be a great evening for our fans to get together, watch the draft on our jumbotron and celebrate the new additions to our Hawks team,” Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani said.