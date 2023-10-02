Hawks make flurry of moves at trade deadline

Here's how the day went down.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks were active ahead of the NBA's Thursday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline as they look to make a second half push for the postseason.

In total, the Hawks acquired three players while sending away two respective players of their own and a total of seven second-round draft picks.

Hawks complete 4-team trade with Pistons, Warriors and Trail Blazers to acquire guard/forward Saddiq Bey

Atlanta bolstered their depth at the wing with the acquisition of Bey. He has started in 30 of 52 games this season for Detroit, averaging 14.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 1.6 APG while shooting 40.4% from the field.

Bey started in all 82 games for the Pistons in his sophomore campaign in 2021. He was a first-round selection out of Villanova in 2020 when the Pistons took him with the 19th overall pick. Bey was reliable night in and night out in Detroit, as just missed 16 games across parts of three seasons.

The Hawks acquired Bey by sending a 2023, 2024 and 2025 second rounder to the Blazers, while they sent its 2026 and 2028 second round picks to Golden State in the swap.

Bey should see a steady diet of minutes in Nate McMillan's offense, coming off the bench behind the likes of De'Andre Hunter and John Collins. He averaged a tick under 29 minutes per game while with the Pistons this season.

Hawks acquire Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews from the Rockets

In the final trade of the day, the Hawks welcomed back fan-favorite Bruno Fernando. The center was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2019 draft and played parts of two seasons before being shipped up to Boston in before the 2021 trade deadline.

The Hawks also received guard Garrison Matthews, who has played 45 games this season for Houston and has averaged just under 5 PPG.

In return, the Hawks traded away guard/forward Justin Holiday and center Frank Kaminsky to Houston along with 2024 and 2025 second round draft picks. The two were both acquired by Atlanta this past offseason, as Kaminsky signed a one-year deal while Holiday was acquired by the Hawks in the deal that sent guard Kevin Huerter to Sacramento.

Fernando and Matthews are unlikely to have the impact that Bey will provide for the Hawks night in and night out, but nonetheless give the Hawks added depth while clearing out cap space.

For those wondering, the trade that sent Fernando to the Celtics in 2021 was a three-team deal that brought the Hawks Delon Wright from Sacramento.

To sum it all up

Hawks receive:

G/F Saddiq Bey

C Bruno Fernando

G Garrison Matthews

Hawks trade:

G/F Justin Holiday

C Frank Kaminsky

2023 second round draft pick

Two 2024 second round draft picks

Two 2025 second round draft picks

2026 second round draft pick

2028 second round draft pick