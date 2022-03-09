Hawks team up with Silence the Shame group to support mental health wellness

The team described the partnership as a "multi-initiative campaign" that will incorporate Clayton County Public Schools, Skyland Trial and other community groups.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced a partnership Wednesday with a mental health advocacy group, Silence the Shame, for a campaign they hope will "normalize mental health wellness conversations and erase stigma around mental health challenges."

The team described the partnership as a "multi-initiative campaign" that will incorporate Clayton County Public Schools, Skyland Trial and other community groups.

The announce the campaign, the team released a video of star point guard Trae Young discussing mental health with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Atlanta native Chlöe.

The team's vice president of corporate social responsibility, Andrea Carter, said that the partnership with Silence the Shame would "continue conversations surrounding mental health."

“Through our collaborative efforts, we hope young people will help themselves, support others and make healthy decisions," Carter said in a statement.

The Hawks said that the initiatives will include a special Silence the Shame spotlight at Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. A special ticket package is available that includes admission to a pre-game event and a Hawks/Silence the Shame t-shirt. Donations will be made to Silence the Shame out of those ticket package purchases.

Silence the Shame's founder, Shanti Das, said the group was "truly grateful to team up with the Atlanta Hawks for a multi-initiative campaign that puts our young people’s mental health at the forefront."

Das will moderate a pre-game panel on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. called, "Sports, Entertainment and Mental Wellness." Speakers will include Carter, executive director of Holistic Atlanta Dr. Vaughn Gay, NFL veteran Garrison Hearst and NBA veteran Jumaine L. Jones.

That discussion will "emphasize the importance of prioritizing mental health, tips for improving connections and tools for keeping depression at bay."

The Hawks said the partnership will continue through May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.